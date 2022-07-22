Restaurant worker shot and killed through drive-thru window in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A restaurant worker was shot and killed through a drive-thru window early Friday morning.

Police said the man was working the service window, in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street, when he was shot in the face just after 3 a.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounce dead.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting took place at The Original Maxwell Street, the same location where two Chicago police officers were shot during their lunch break back in March.