Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged with groping woman on CTA property in Loop

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was taken into custody and charged after groping a woman while on CTA property in the Loop.

Chicago police arrested Corey Harris, 25, Wednesday evening, in the 100 block of North State Street.

He was identified as the person who groped a 39-year-old woman just minutes earlier.

Harris is charged with three felony counts including aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery, and having drugs/alcohol on CTA.

He is due to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was available.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 11:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.