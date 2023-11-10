Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with first-degree murder in South Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in connection to the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in the Dearborn Homes neighborhood earlier this week.

Quntin Buchanan, 25, was arrested on Tuesday around 9:49 p.m., in the 200 block of West 95th Street.

Chicago police said he was identified as the offender who shot and killed the victim in the 2900 block of South State Street three hours earlier.

Buchanan was placed into custody and charged with three felony counts of first-degree murder, strong probability of death, and armed robbery with a firearm.

He appeared at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.  

