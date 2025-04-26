Man charged with stabbing woman to death during fight at CTA Green Line station in West Side

A man was charged in the deadly stabbing of a woman at a CTA Green Line Station on Thursday on the city's West Side.

Willi Holmes, 54, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Chicago police said around 1 p.m., the victim, a 25-year-old woman, was outside at the Central Avenue Green Line station with a man when they got into an argument that turned into a fight with another man [Holmes], who took out a knife and stabbed the woman in the back before running off.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died.

Holmes was quickly arrested, and a weapon was recovered.

A police source said the incident started on the platform and spilled into the street.

Holmes is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

