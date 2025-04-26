Watch CBS News
Man charged with stabbing woman to death during fight at CTA Green Line station in West Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
A man was charged in the deadly stabbing of a woman at a CTA Green Line Station on Thursday on the city's West Side.

Willi Holmes, 54, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Chicago police said around 1 p.m., the victim, a 25-year-old woman, was outside at the Central Avenue Green Line station with a man when they got into an argument that turned into a fight with another man [Holmes], who took out a knife and stabbed the woman in the back before running off.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died.

Holmes was quickly arrested, and a weapon was recovered.

A police source said the incident started on the platform and spilled into the street.

Holmes is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday. 

