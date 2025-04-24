Watch CBS News
CTA Green Line trains bypassing Central Station for police activity

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum

CBS Chicago

CTA Green line trains are not stopping at Central Station Thursday afternoon while police conduct an investigation there.

There are initial reports of a stabbing at the station shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday in the city's South Austin neighborhood, but police have not confirmed them. 

The circumstances of the stabbing were not immediately clear. Green Line trains are running but are bypassing Central due to the police activity.

There are shuttle busses between the Austin and Laramie stations while service is interrupted, CTA officials said.

The police investigation is ongoing. How long the station will remain closed was not immediately clear. 

Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

