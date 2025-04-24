CTA Green Line trains bypassing Central Station for police activity

CTA Green line trains are not stopping at Central Station Thursday afternoon while police conduct an investigation there.

There are initial reports of a stabbing at the station shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday in the city's South Austin neighborhood, but police have not confirmed them.

The circumstances of the stabbing were not immediately clear. Green Line trains are running but are bypassing Central due to the police activity.

There are shuttle busses between the Austin and Laramie stations while service is interrupted, CTA officials said.

The police investigation is ongoing. How long the station will remain closed was not immediately clear.