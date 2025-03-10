Man charged in deadly shooting of woman in suburban Chicago Walmart parking lot

66-year-old woman killed in shooting outside Walmart in Lansing, Illinois

A man was charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a 66-year-old woman Saturday afternoon in a Walmart parking lot.

Adebowale A. Oyelekan, 40, of Lansing, was charged with first-degree murder.

Lansing police responded to the Walmart at 17625 Torrence Avenue for a report of shots fired. There, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified by police as 66-year-old Victoria L. Olsen of Thorton. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Lake County Coroner's Office ruled her death a homicide.

Oyelekan was identified as the shooter after witness statements and an investigation by the Lansing Criminal Investigations Division, South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, Will County Sheriff's Office, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene.

He will be taken for his first court appearance hearing at the Cook County Sixth Municipal District in Markham, Illinois.

The video above is from a previous report.