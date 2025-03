A woman was killed in a shooting in a Walmart parking lot Saturday afternoon in Lansing, Illinois.

Police said, around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired outside the Walmart at 176th and Torrence, and found a 66-year-old woman who had been shot in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

No one was in custody Saturday night.