Man charged in Chicago shooting following what victim's family said was social media dispute

A suspect was arrested and charged this week in a shooting that left a man wounded in Chicago's West Woodlawn neighborhood last month.

The family of the victim said a social media dispute preceded the shooting.

Nicholas Killingsworth, 23, was charged with one count each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm.

Police said Killingsworth was arrested Wednesday at 1:08 p.m. in south suburban Calumet City.

Police said at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, the 23-year-old victim was in the 6000 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. when two men came up, and one of them took out a handgun and shot him.

The victim was struck in the groin area and suffered a graze wound to the leg, police said.

Crime scene tape was seen a short distance away at a convenience store at 61st Street and Eberhart Avenue. The family member said the victim ran into the convenience store after being shot.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Killingsworth was set to appear for a detention hearing on Thursday.