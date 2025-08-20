Man shot, wounded on street in Chicago's West Woodlawn neighborhood

A man was shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Police said at 4:40 p.m., the 23-year-old man was in the 6000 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. when two men came up, and one of them took out a handgun and shot him, police said.

The victim was struck in the groin area and suffered a graze wound to the leg, police said.

A relative of the victim said there had been a social media dispute before the shooting.

Crime scene tape was seen a short distance away at a convenience store at 61st Street and Eberhart Avenue. The family member said the man ran into the convenience store after being shot.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one was in custody late Wednesday. Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.