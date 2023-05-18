Chicago man charged with murder in Back of the Yards shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged in connection to a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood in February.

Chicago police arrested 31-year-old Terrance McNutt on Tuesday, in the 5600 block of South Ada Street.

He was identified as the person who, on Feb. 1, participated in the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man, in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

McNutt was placed into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.