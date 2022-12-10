Chicago man charged with attempted carjacking in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with attempting to carjack a woman in the South Shore neighborhood Friday.

Chicago police arrested Theodore Ammons, 26, in the 7800 block of South Oglesby Avenue.

He was identified as the suspect who, moments earlier, attempted to forcefully take a vehicle from a 29-year-old woman while armed with a knife, in the 2300 block of East 79th Street.

Ammons was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

No further information was available.