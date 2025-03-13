Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with luring victims, robbing them using online marketplace, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

A 19-year-old man was charged with participating in nearly a dozen armed robberies after luring victims using an online marketplace last year.

Emerson Watson Jr., 19, was arrested by Chicago police and U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday in the 3100 block of South Lituanica Avenue. He was charged with 11 felony counts of armed robbery.

Police said Watson was identified as one of the participants in the robberies from Sept. 13 to Dec. 30. They said he would arrange the sales online and then rob the victims at gunpoint.

Several people were robbed in the 1100 block of North Menard Avenue on Sept. 13, Nov. 29, and Dec. 25 and 26. Four others were robbed in the 8600 block of South Phillips Avenue on Dec. 27 and 30.

Watson is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

