Chicago man charged with armed robbery on CTA platform in Englewood

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man was charged with robbing a 15-year-old boy on a CTA platform in Englewood Sunday afternoon.

Traveon Daniel, 21, was arrested in the 100 block of West 62nd Street around 3:35 p.m. He was charged with armed robbery, aggravated unlawful restraint, and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Police say Daniel was identified as the offender who took property from the teen 30 minutes prior on the platform, in the 200 block of West 63rd Street. He was quickly located and placed into custody.

Daniel is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Monday.

No further information was immediately available.  

First published on December 11, 2023 / 10:04 AM CST

