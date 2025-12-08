Man, 19, charged in alleged armed robbery of woman on Southwest Side

Chicago police charged a man they said robbed a woman at gunpoint on the city's Southwest Side last month.

Giovanni Lopez, 19, of Chicago, was arrested on Sunday morning and charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

Police said that Lopez was identified as one of the suspects who, on Nov. 6, around 10:40 p.m., allegedly robbed the 19-year-old woman of her belongings in the 5100 block of West 63rd Place in the Chryler Village neighborhood.

Lopez was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Monday.

Information from the hearing was not immediately available.