Man, 19, charged in alleged armed robbery of woman on Southwest Side
Chicago police charged a man they said robbed a woman at gunpoint on the city's Southwest Side last month.
Giovanni Lopez, 19, of Chicago, was arrested on Sunday morning and charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.
Police said that Lopez was identified as one of the suspects who, on Nov. 6, around 10:40 p.m., allegedly robbed the 19-year-old woman of her belongings in the 5100 block of West 63rd Place in the Chryler Village neighborhood.
Lopez was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Monday.
Information from the hearing was not immediately available.