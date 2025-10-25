Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged in alleged armed home invasion, sexual assault in Humboldt Park

Chicago police charged a man they said is connected to an armed home invasion on the city's West Side earlier this month.

Keith Finley, 46, was arrested on Friday and charged with felony counts of home invasion with a firearm, home invasion causing injury, and aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Police said Finley was identified as the suspect who allegedly broke into the home on Oct. 14, in the 900 block of North Ridgeway Avenue. It was further alleged that during the home invasion, a firearm was displayed, and a 33-year-old woman was sexually assaulted. A 47-year-old man was also battered and injured, police said.

Finley was taken into custody without incident.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday. 

