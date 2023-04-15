Man charged with multiple felonies for 2022 robbery, carjacking on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is facing charges in connection to an armed robbery and carjackings on the city's South Side last November.

On Thursday, police arrested Edmund Singleton, 32, in the 800 block of East 90th Place in Chatham.

Police say he was identified as one of the suspects who, on Nov. 3 around 7 p.m., took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 43-year-old man, in the 10000 block of South Michigan Avenue.

He is also charged with the attempted carjacking and armed robbery that happened hours later, in the 3100 block of S. Michigan Avenue, and in connection to a stolen vehicle, also on the same day, from the 9400 block of South Woodlawn Avenue.

Singleton is charged with five felony counts including vehicular hijacking, robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon, and a misdemeanor count of possession of cannabis.



He is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.