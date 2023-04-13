Chicago man charged in 2022 carjacking, robbery on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is facing multiple charges for robbing and carjacking two people on the same day back in November.

The Vehicular Hijacking Taskforce arrested Marquell Davis, 21, on Wednesday, in the 2600 block of South California Avenue.

He was identified as the person who, on Nov. 3, carjacked a 43-year-old man around 7 p.m., in the 10000 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Hours later, he attempted to carjack and rob another victim at gunpoint, in the 3100 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Davis was placed into custody and charged with four felony counts including vehicular hijacking, attempted vehicular hijacking, robbery with a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.