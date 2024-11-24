Lake County Sheriff's deputies arrest man in suburban Chicago gaming café burglary

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) — A man was arrested for burglarizing a suburban gaming café early Sunday morning.

Lake County Sheriff's detectives responded to a burglary alarm at the café in the 34500 block of Route 45 in Third Lake, Illinois. Upon arrival, deputies found a shattered front glass door and clear evidence of a burglary. Fresh blood was found inside, believed to be from the suspect as a result of the break-in. Deputies found a neighboring business that was also burglarized.

After searching the area, deputies encountered the suspect, 36-year-old Gilberto Mojarro-Garcia, who had fresh cuts on his hands and arms, along with blood-stained clothing. He had no permanent address, sheriffs said.

A stolen and damaged cash register was also found nearby.

Surveillance footage from the café confirmed Mojarro-Garcia's involvement in the burglary, and he was arrested near the scene.

While secured in a squad car, he began kicking the door. When deputies attempted to further restrain him, Mojarro-Garcia kicked one of the deputies, who was not injured. His behavior escalated at the Lake County Jail, requiring correctional officers to deploy pepper spray to ensure the safety of all personnel, sheriffs said.

Mojarro-Garcia was charged with two counts of burglary, aggravated battery to a peace officer, criminal damage to property, criminal damage to government property, and resisting arrest.

He is being held at the Lake County Jail and is awaiting his initial court hearing on Sunday morning.

Detectives said they are working to determine if he is connected to separate burglaries reported in the same area last week.