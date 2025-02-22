Watch CBS News
Man in custody after fight with security guard leads to gunfire, SWAT response on Chicago's Near West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A man is in custody after getting into a fight with a security guard, taking his weapon, and firing shots—prompting a SWAT response—Saturday morning on the city's Near West Side.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. in the 1300 block of Racine Avenue.

Police said a 23-year-old man refused to leave the premises. That's when a security guard, a 57-year-old man, attempted to escort him out, leading to a fight between the two.

The 23-year-old hit the security guard in the face and grabbed the guard's firearm. He discharged the firearm, but no one was hit, police said.  

The guard relocated and contacted the police. CPD and SWAT responded to the scene, cleared the building, and took the 23-year-old into custody without further incident.

No other injuries were reported.

Charges are pending. Area 3 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

