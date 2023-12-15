Richton Park man arrested after shooting in parking lot of fitness center in Chicago Suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in custody after shooting another man multiple times in the parking lot of a fitness center in Tinley Park Thursday evening.



The shooting happened outside the L.A. Fitness, located in the 18400 block of Convention Center Drive.

Police say an argument during a basketball game inside the gym spilled out into the parking lot just after 8 p.m. The offender then went to his car, retrieved a gun, and walked back to the victim before shooting him five times.

The victim was transported to Silver Cross Hospital in critical condition.

The offender was taken into custody.

Charges are pending.