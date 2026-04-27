Police seeking man accused of spitting on passengers on CTA Red Line platform on Near North Side
Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man they said spat on two passengers and battered a third at a CTA Red Line stop on the Near North Side earlier this month.
Police said the incidents happened minutes apart around 5:30 a.m. on April 15 in the 800 block of North State Street.
A photo of the suspect was released. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a gray shirt with a darker gray jacket, with light blue pants with a black belt, and black shoes.
Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK218269.