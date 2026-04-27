Police seeking man accused of spitting on passengers on CTA Red Line platform on Near North Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man they said spat on two passengers and battered a third at a CTA Red Line stop on the Near North Side earlier this month.

Police said the incidents happened minutes apart around 5:30 a.m. on April 15 in the 800 block of North State Street.

A photo of the suspect was released. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a gray shirt with a darker gray jacket, with light blue pants with a black belt, and black shoes.

The suspect above is wanted for spitting on Red Line passengers, battering one. Chicago Police Department



Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK218269.