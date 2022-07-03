Man accused of shooting Chicago Police officer 3 times in 'ambush' held on $2 million bond

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A judge set bail at $2 million for the man accused of shooting a Chicago Police officer in Little Village Friday.

That officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

In court Saturday new shocking details about the timeline of events leading up to the shooting were revealed, including new information about how the Chicago Police Department caught the man seen on camera shooting one of their own.

Prosecutors in court Saturday said that on June 30 the defendant, Jalen Vales, went to the movies with a woman he had been dating. CBS 2 is not revealing her identitiy. Vales slept over at her apartment that night.

The two had been dating since March, just days after he was released from prison on parole.

In that time she had filed six police reports for domestic violence incidents. Nothing was done.

On July 1, the morning after the shooting, the two got into an argument over a cell phone, and the woman texted her mother to call police.

The two left the apartment and the woman made an excuse to go back, saying she left her keys. She locked herself in teh apartment before the defendant realized what she had done and started banging on the door.

Prosecutors say body camera footage shows when police took the elevator to her floor Vales was standing in the corner holding a 9 millimeter semi automatic handgun. He yelled, "There go police right there," jumped in front of them, and fired multiple times, striking on officer three times.

Vales fled, discarded his weapon and his shirt and barged into a stranger's apartment where he used a kitchen tool to injure himself just as police had the place surrounded, prosecutors said.

Vales is charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer. He was not physically in bond court Saturday. He remained at Mount Sinai Hospital needing surgery and awaiting a psych evaluation. However, bail was set at $2 million cash. His next court date is set for July 5.