Chicago police officer shot while responding to domestic incident in Little Italy; suspect in custody, sources say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot while responding to a domestic incident Friday morning in the Little Italy neighborhood.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted that the officer was being taken to Stroger Hospital in unknown condition. Sources said the officer was shot in his arm and abdomen.

Police sources said the officer was shot while responding to a domestic incident near Loomis and Taylor streets. The offender was waiting for officers to get off of an elevator, and then shot at them.

Heavy police presence outside Stroger where that shot Chicago Police officer was taken, I’ve seen officers hugging outside



Hearing that Supt Brown will be updating press soon



We will stream live, WATCH: https://t.co/ys2BGjidB1 | @cbschicago https://t.co/vtbzxswU6Q pic.twitter.com/PglLFWFy64 — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) July 1, 2022

Sources said a suspect is in custody.

Police Supt. David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are expected to provide an update at Stroger Hospital at 10:45 a.m.