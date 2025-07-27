Man, 76, charged with shooting and killing 45-year-old daughter-in-law in Schaumburg, Illinois

A 76-year-old man was charged Sunday with shooting and killing his 45-year-old daughter-in-law at a Schaumburg, Illinois hotel.

Schaumburg police said Roland Schmidt was upset with the woman, Christine Moyer, over divorce paperwork she was filing against his son. Schmidt and Moyer were both attending a wedding at the hotel, police said.

Schaumburg police said around 10:15 p.m. Friday, officers had responded to the Marriott Hotel at 50 N. Martingale Rd. for a report of a person shot. The shooting occurred near the entrance of the hotel.

Police said Moyer was leaving the wedding when Schmidt followed her outside, approached her, and shot her in the head.

Moyer, of Galena, Ohio, suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Schmidt, of Stillman Valley, Illinois, was subdued by a person on the scene and turned over to police custody, Schaumburg police said. He was arrested, and a gun was recovered.

During the investigation, Schaumburg police said detectives learned that Schmidt resented Moyer for the divorce paperwork against her husband, his son.

Schmidt was charged with first-degree murder, and will appear for a detention hearing on Monday in Rolling Meadows Court.