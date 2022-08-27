Watch CBS News
Man, 65, shot in West Garfield Park hospitalized in critical condition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 65-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Friday evening.

The man was near the front of a residence in the 400 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 7:16 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire in the chest, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital initially reported in critical condition.

No offenders were taken into custody.

Area detectives are investigating.

Police provided no further details.

