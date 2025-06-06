Watch CBS News
Man, 62, shot while passing group in South Shore, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

A 62-year-old man was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after being shot in the South Shore neighborhood.

It happened around 2:44 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue.

Chicago police said the victim was walking by a group who were arguing, followed by the sound of gunfire.

The victim was hit once in the leg and was taken to Provident Hospital in good condition.

Police said he was unable to give any further details about the shooting.

As of Friday afternoon, there is no one in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

