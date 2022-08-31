Man, 59, critically wounded in East Chatham shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the East Chatham neighborhood Wednesday just before noon.

The shooting happened in the 7900 block of South Maryland around 11:45 a.m.

Police said the 59-year-old victim was outside when he heard shots and felt pain.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the neck and left shoulder

No one is in custody.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.