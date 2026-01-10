Watch CBS News
Man, 45, stabbed during road rage-related incident in Crown Point, Indiana

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
/ CBS Chicago

Crown Point police are investigating after a 45-year-old man was stabbed multiple times Friday night.

Police said officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the 1200 block of Summit Street.

There, they found the victim from Cedar Lake, who was stabbed multiple times during a confrontation stemming from a road rage incident, police said. 

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his neck and back and was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point. 

Police said two people were taken into custody and later released. 

The incident remains under investigation.

