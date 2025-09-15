Man, 23, shot while inside vehicle in Albany Park neighborhood, police say

Man shot in chest while inside vehicle in Albany Park

Man shot in chest while inside vehicle in Albany Park

A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot while traveling inside a vehicle on the city's Northwest Side on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Kedzie Avenue in the Albany Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said the man was inside the vehicle when he suffered a gunshot wound to his upper chest.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

As of Monday, no arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.