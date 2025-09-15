Watch CBS News
Man, 23, shot while inside vehicle in Albany Park neighborhood, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot while traveling inside a vehicle on the city's Northwest Side on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Kedzie Avenue in the Albany Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said the man was inside the vehicle when he suffered a gunshot wound to his upper chest. 

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

As of Monday, no arrests were made. 

Area 5 detectives are investigating. 

No further information was immediately available.

