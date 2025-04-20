Man, 2 juveniles suffer minor injuries in UTV rollover crash in McHenry County

A man and two juveniles were hurt after crashing their Utility Task Vehicle Saturday afternoon in Cary, Illinois.

Fire crews responded to the crash in the 7100 block of South Rawson Bridge Road and found the overturned UTV on the rear of the property with the man pinned underneath.

Firefighters quickly extricated the man and began assessing him, along with the two juveniles who had also been onboard when the vehicle rolled over, fire officials said.

All three were taken by ambulance to Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington with minor injuries.

"As the weather continues to warm, we remind residents to use extra caution when operating off-road vehicles and watercraft. These activities can quickly turn dangerous, even in familiar surroundings," Chief Brad Delatorre said.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.