Male, unknown age, dies after being shot in head in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO (CBS) – A male of unknown age is shot and killed in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
Police said a male was struck in the head by gunfire in the 6000 block of South Artesian Avenue, around 1:31 p.m.,
The victim was transported to Christ Hospital and initially reported in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.
No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
