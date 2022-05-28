Watch CBS News
Male, unknown age, dies after being shot in head in Chicago Lawn

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A male of unknown age is shot and killed in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Police said a male was struck in the head by gunfire in the 6000 block of South Artesian Avenue, around 1:31 p.m.,

The victim was transported to Christ Hospital and initially reported in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

