Mainly dry with warmer temps for Chicago area this weekend

By Kylee Miller

Warmer, increasing clouds Saturday for Chicago area
Warmer, increasing clouds Saturday for Chicago area 02:22
In Chicago today clouds increase with highs near 60 degrees for most areas. 

The immediate lakeshore communities will be a little cooler, with highs in the 50s. A few showers or storms may roll through tonight and throughout the day tomorrow. It's not the best sky condition to view the Pink Full moon, which illuminates tonight. 

Warmer temperatures on Sunday can be expected, with highs topping out in the middle to upper 60s. 

Monday's weather forecast will be very similar to Sunday, with a chance of shower activity and warm above-normal temperatures. Windy conditions will occur in the middle of the week, followed by more rain and possibly a few storms on Thursday and Friday. 

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Mostly sunny, turning cloudy. High of 60.

TONIGHT: A 20% chance of rain, mainly cloudy. Low of 47.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Isolated showers, high of 67.

Kylee Miller
Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

