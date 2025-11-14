Maggie Daley Park skating ribbon opening Friday for season

The Maggie Daley Park skating ribbon is opening on Friday for the winter season.

The Maggie Daley Park Ice Skating Ribbon is celebrating its 10th anniversary. It's modeled after a lazy river and can hold 700 skaters at a time. It drew inspiration from the Frank Gehry-designed pedestrian bridge that connects Maggie Daley Park to Millennium Park.

The skating ribbon will be open daily until March 8.

Skate rentals are available, or bring your own.

Tickets for a two-hour session can be bought on the Maggie Daily Park website. Ticket pricing ranges from $17 to $23. Walk-up sales are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

There are positions open for seasonal jobs at Maggie Daily Park. Check for both part-time and full-time roles here.