Key witness in Madigan corruption trial details how ex-Illinois speaker used his power For five days, one of the star witnesses in former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's federal corruption trial has been on the stand testifying about his relationship to Madigan and his close associate and lobbyist Michael McClain. The case hinges on wiretapped phone calls, secret recordings, emails, and other messages. For days, Fidel Marquez, a politically-connected former ComEd executive, has been answering questions about his role in all of it.