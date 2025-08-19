Loyola University gives look inside newly acquired historic homes in Rogers Park

Loyola University Chicago has several locations, including its main campus in Rogers Park, but now it also has two historic homes – including one designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright – that were recently donated to the school by a company owned by a member of the Pritzker family.

TAWANI Property Management, founded by Col. Jennifer Pritzker, a cousin of Gov. JB Pritzker, donated the Emil Bach House and the Lang House – neighboring homes on Sheridan Road in Rogers Park – to Loyola in January, along with $1 million to cover upkeep and operating expenses.

"We've had some special events. We're having some private meetings. So we're still figuring it out, and looking at the opportunities that we have between the two homes," said Loyola director of conference services and concierge Judy Sunvold.

Loyola is still figuring out the future of the two homes, but already knows their history.

Lang House, named after one of the original owners, was built around 1920.

"The very first owner of this was a milliner, and he had shops in the Palmer House and the Bizmarck hotels downtown," Sunvold said.

A milliner is a hatmaker. The Lang House was also briefly home to WBBM radio for about a year in the 1920s. The information about the house's namesake is part of a written history that came with the home.

"It's just got a great old-time feel to it in a sense, and with whether it be the china closet or just a big large table to be able to sit down and enjoy time and visit" Sunvold said.

Its floor plan gives it an open and inviting feel.

"It's more of an open atmosphere. It has the divided dining room, in a sense, and living room, and the different sitting area," Sunvold said.

The Bach House next door is very different. It was designed by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright, with a fireplace at its center.

"So, you go from the fireplace and the seating area to round the corner to be able to have bay window-type windows that face onto Sheridan," Sunvold said.

It features the famous Frank Lloyd Wright houseware and furniture designs, with a dining room built into the living room area.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation said Bach House it was built in 1915 for the owner of the Bach Brick Company. It also has a big back yard, with a Japanese tea house.

It's the only home left of its kind, making it an historic addition to already historic university.

"It's been fun to learn more and more and I little bits in the history," Sunvold said.

Public tours of the Bach House will be available in October as part of the Chicago Architecture Center's Open House Chicago.