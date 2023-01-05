Loyola gets routed by Davidson; Bryce Golden gets 13 for Ramblers
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Sam Mennenga's 22 points helped Davidson defeat Loyola Chicago 80-57 on Wednesday night.
Mennenga added seven rebounds for the Wildcats (9-6, 2-1 Atlantic 10). Foster Loyer added 21 points, 16 in the second half, while going 8 of 13 from the floor and he also had six rebounds. David Skogman recorded 16 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.
Bryce Golden finished with 13 points for the Ramblers (6-8, 0-2). Loyola Chicago also got 12 points and six rebounds from Philip Alston. Ben Schwieger had nine points.
Davidson pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a lead to 14.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Davidson visits VCU while Loyola Chicago visits George Mason.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.