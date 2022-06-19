Loyola Basketball Star Lucas Williamson Is Ready for Next Level

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Rambler and Whitney Young high school standout Lucas Williamson, like many of us, dreamed of playing in the NBA as a kid. Now, after wrapping up his stellar career at Loyola, he's putting in the work, and a lot of travel, to try to make that dream come true.

"It's been like a whirlwind. I'm in one city one day. I'm there for less than 24 hours, then I get on a plane and go somewhere else," says Williamson.

That's been Lucas Williamson's life the last couple weeks. The former Loyola Ramblers star has been going from city to city working out for over a dozen NBA teams ahead of next week's draft. And every time his agent hits him up with a new team, Lucas is up for it.

"My agent asks me if I want to go and 100% of the time I say yes. I'm going to take every possibility I can. And then I'm hit with a plane ticket, flight information, and then I'm on the road."

That attitude is part of the reason Williamson had so much success at Loyola. He's been the face of an amazing five-year stretch for the Ramblers that included 3 NCAA Tournament appearances and of course, the 2018 magical run to the Final Four.

"It'll be strange not being at Loyola. Always in my heart."

To make it at the next level, Williamson has to sell his individual greatness. That's what he believes he's been doing as he shows his talents to all these NBA clubs.

"I've generated a lot of interest. There's a lot of teams that feel the same way I do. With time, with some work, I could potentially be a two way players. I can defend at the high level. I can switch one two three. A lot of teams are trying me at the point guard position. I feel like I can make that transition."

On Saturday, Williamson tries to show that to his hometown team, when he works out for the Bulls. Williamson says he's not putting expectations on when or if he'll be drafted next week, although he did say hearing his name called would mean a lot. But whether he's a second rounder, or signs with a team as a free agent, betting against Lucas making it seems like a mistake.

What makes him believe that he can do this? "I've always believed in myself. There were people that didn't believe I could be a division one player… that's always worked out for me."

The NBA Draft is Thursday night.