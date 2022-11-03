Watch CBS News
Lou Malnati's, Portillo mashup combines two of Chicago's classic foods

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Here's a holiday gift idea combining two of Chicago's favorite restaurants.

Starting this week, you can now get frozen Lou Malnati's and Portillo's Italian beef deep-dish pizzas in the grab-and-go freezers at Malnati's locations.

It's true Chicago pizza, with Lou Malnati's buttery crust, plum tomatoes, and Wisconsin cheese, and topped with Portillo's thin-sliced Italian beef.

You can also order it for pickup or delivery.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 10:14 AM

