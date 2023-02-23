Lottery player wins nearly $1M with ticket bought at Ravenswood gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) – Someone won nearly $1 million dollars after buying a Fast Play Twenty 20s ticket at a Chicago gas station over the weekend.

The winning ticket is worth $979,168. It is also the game's largest jackpot.

The ticket was purchased on Saturday at a Shell gas station, located at 4800 N. Ashland Ave in Ravenswood. The retailer will receive a bonus of nearly $9,800, which is one percent of the prize amount for selling the ticket.

Two months ago, an iLottery player from Chicago won the now second-biggest Fast Play jackpot of nearly $925,000 playing the same game, according to Illinois Lottery.