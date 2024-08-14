Lottery player in south suburban Chicago wins $1M in Lotto drawing

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois lottery player has won $1 million after playing the "Lotto Million 1" game this week, according to lottery officials.

The player purchased the ticket matching all six numbers in Monday's drawing at the South Gate Mini Mart, 18747 Dixie Highway, in Homewood, Illinois.

The winning numbers were: 3, 8, 10, 14, 31, 38.

The South Gate Mini Mart will receive a bonus of 1% of the prize amount for selling the winning ticket. A few years back, the same store sold a winning $750,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket.

Lottery officials said the winning is the tenth million dollar or larger prize won this year with Lotto.

The last notable Lotto win involved a Wadsworth man who won $1 million after playing numbers to honor his late wife.

Winners have one year from the date to claim their prize and are encouraged to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim their prize.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game played three times a week: Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. In addition to the regular drawing, Lotto offers two additional drawings — Lotto Million 1 and Lotto Million 2 — giving players the opportunity to match six numbers to win a $1 million prize.

Lotto tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.