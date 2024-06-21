Lake County lottery player wins $1 million using numbers honoring late wife

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois lottery player won $1 million in last month's Lotto drawing using numbers honoring his late wife, lottery officials said.

The ticket for the May 20 Lotto Million 1 drawing was purchased at a BP gas station in Wadsworth, Illinois, located 45 miles north of Chicago.

The ticket matched all six numbers, winning the $1 million prize.

The winning numbers were 2-8-10-18-22-28.

The gas station will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $10,000, for selling the winning ticket.

The winning family chose to remain anonymous, but the daughter of the winner says the numbers were near and dear to their hearts.

"Since our mom passed away, we include numbers related to her that hold significant meaning for all of us," she said.

According to lottery officials, over 2.9 million winning Lotto tickets were sold, with total prizes amounting to more than $35.4 million for Illinois Lottery players so far this year.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. Players must be 18 and over to participate.