Watch CBS News
Local News

Loretto Hospital workers enter Day 3 of strike

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Loretto Hospital enters Day 3 of strike
Loretto Hospital enters Day 3 of strike 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the strike at Loretto Hospital enters its third day, hospital workers are raising awareness of ongoing staffing shortages.

According to union workers, the hospital has previously received citations from the state because of unsafe staffing numbers.

This includes job vacancy rates of up to 35 percent and a 60 percent employee turnover.

They're blaming the shortage on low wages and burnout.

Union workers will return to the picket line to share more about the issue later this morning.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 7:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.