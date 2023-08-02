Loretto Hospital workers enter Day 3 of strike

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the strike at Loretto Hospital enters its third day, hospital workers are raising awareness of ongoing staffing shortages.

According to union workers, the hospital has previously received citations from the state because of unsafe staffing numbers.

This includes job vacancy rates of up to 35 percent and a 60 percent employee turnover.

They're blaming the shortage on low wages and burnout.

Union workers will return to the picket line to share more about the issue later this morning.