Long Grove man charged after shooting at teens who accidentally parked in his driveway

LONG GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – A man is charged after allegedly firing shots at teens who accidentally parked in his driveway Tuesday night.

Vladan Mihailovic, 55, is charged with the reckless discharge of a firearm.

Lake County Sheriff's Office said around 9:50 p.m., two teens pulled into a driveway, in the 1800 block of Pheasant Run.

Initial reports say the teens were visiting a friend who lived next door but weren't aware they parked in the wrong driveway.

Mihailovic demanded to know why they were in his driveway and became loud and argumentative as the teens tried to explain.

As they began driving off the property, Mihailovic produced a firearm and fired two shots, police said.

The teens left the area but returned to their friend's home where they met with sheriff's deputies.

After reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident, Mihailovic was later charged.

He is held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing.