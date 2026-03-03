Lollapalooza announces 2026 festival dates, lineup drop coming in April

Lollapalooza 2026 dates have been announced.

The annual music festival in Grant Park will be held from Thursday, July 30 through Sunday, August 2, 2026.

Headliners and other artists appearing this year have not yet been announced, but are expected to drop in April. Fans can sign up for Lollapalooza's mailing list on their website for updates on the lineup, tickets and more.

The 2025 festival featured headlining performances from Tyler the Creator, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Korn, Rufus Du Sol, Twice, Sabrina Carpenter and A$AP Rocky, as well as sets from Doechii, Gracie Abrams, Cage the Elephant, Domonic Fike, The Marias, Djo, Foster the People and more.

Rumors have swirled about who may be taking the stage in Grant Park this summer but so far organizers' lips have been sealed.