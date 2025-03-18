Lollapalooza 2025 lineup announced with Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter

The 2025 Lollapalooza lineup has been announced.

Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, and Olivia Rodrigo are among the headliners on this year's lineup. Other artists heading to Grant Park for the summer music festival include Tyler the Creator, Luke Combs, and Gracie Abrams.

Tyler, The Creator was originally scheduled to close out the first night of Lollapalooza 2024, but backed out citing other commitments. Organizers brought in Megan Thee Stallion at the last minute to headline night one.

Other performers this year include Cage the Elephant, Clairo, Djo, T-Pain, Foster the People, Sierra Ferrell, Dominic Fike, Finneas, and more.

Presale tickets go on sale March 20 at 10 a.m. on the Lollapalooza website.

The day-by-day lineup is expected to be announced later this spring.

Lollapalooza's lineup announcement on Instagram got over 25,000 likes in 10 minutes.

The festival regularly attracts nearly half a million music lovers to Grant Park every summer, and is considered one of Chicago's signature festivals.

Via Lollapalooza.com

When is Lollapalooza 2025? Dates for this year's Grand Park festival

The musical festival will return to Chicago's Grant Park from July 31 to Aug. 3.

Safety has been a keynote of prior festivals, with hydration stations, medical tents and Narcan demonstrations being just some components of the plan. In prior years, Lolla partnered with the nonprofit This Must Be the Place to staff and provide naloxone, the opioid reversal medicine.

At the 2024 festival, police arrested nine people during the four-day run, marking a five-year low. The prior year there were 14 arrests, while there were 15 in 2022 and 19 in 2021.

Chappell Roan set attendance record with 2024 Lollapalooza set

In 2024, SZA, Tyler the Creator and Blink-182 headlined the festival.

Despite not being a headliner, Chappell Roan with her "Pink Pony Club" made festival history as organizers said she drew the biggest crowd for a daytime set.

It was not known exactly how many people were there specifically for Chappell Roan's performance but 110,000 people attended each day. Some say it may have been the biggest Lolla crowd ever.

