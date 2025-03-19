Here’s your 2025 Lollapalooza lineup recap from Chicago Sun-Times music journalist Selena Fragassi.

Who's on the Lollapalooza 2025 lineup? Here’s your 2025 Lollapalooza lineup recap from Chicago Sun-Times music journalist Selena Fragassi.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On