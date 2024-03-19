SZA, Tyler the Creator, Blink-182 among headliners on Chicago's Lollapalooza 2024 lineup
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The 2024 Lollapalooza lineup has been announced.
SZA, Tyler the Creator, Blink-182, The Killers and Hozier are among the headliners on this year's lineup. Other artists heading to Grant Park this summer include Renee Rapp, Kesha, Victoria Monet and Melanie Martinez.
The four-day festival runs from August 1 to August 4 in Chicago's Grant Park. Presale tickets go on sale on Thursday, and prices increase at noon when public sales begin.
You can see the full lineup on the Lollapalooza website.