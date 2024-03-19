SZA, Tyler the Creator, Blink-182 among headliners on Chicago's Lollapalooza 2024 lineup

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The 2024 Lollapalooza lineup has been announced.

SZA, Tyler the Creator, Blink-182, The Killers and Hozier are among the headliners on this year's lineup. Other artists heading to Grant Park this summer include Renee Rapp, Kesha, Victoria Monet and Melanie Martinez.

2024 ✶ See you in Chicago!



Sign up for a presale passcode at https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU to guarantee access to 4-Day Tickets at the lowest price.



Presale begins Thursday, 3/21 from 10am-12pm CT. Prices increase at 12pm when the public on-sale begins. pic.twitter.com/gc5uYOYUxE — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 19, 2024

The four-day festival runs from August 1 to August 4 in Chicago's Grant Park. Presale tickets go on sale on Thursday, and prices increase at noon when public sales begin.

You can see the full lineup on the Lollapalooza website.