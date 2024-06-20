Megan Thee Stallion will replace Tyler the Creator as headliner at Chicago's Lollapalooza

CHICAGO (CBS) — Megan Thee Stallion will replace Tyler the Creator on the 2024 Lollapalooza lineup.

Lollapalooza posted a picture of Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram with the caption "Unfortunately, Tyler the Creator will not be able to perform this year."

Tyler the Creator responded on X, formerly known at Twitter, "i hate saying this but i have to cancel lollapalooza and outside lands. i made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were."

The rapper was scheduled to headline San Francisco's Outside Lands music festival in August.

Megan Thee Stallion will headline on Thursday, August 1 along with headliner Hozier. The four-day festival runs from Aug. 1 to 4 in Chicago's Grant Park.

On Friday, you can see headliners Sza and Stray along with artists Renee Rapp and Victoria Monet.

Saturday's headliners include The Killers and Future X Metro Boomin. Blink-182 and Melanie Martinez will close out the four-day festival on Sunday.

While Lollapalooza organizers released the performance times, the popular Perry's stage schedule for Saturday remains a mystery. You can find the concert lineup, with the stage schedules, on the Lollapalooza website.