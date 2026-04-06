Chicago police investigate 3 armed robberies in 10 minutes at Logan Square businesses

Chicago police were investigating a trio of armed robberies within less than 10 minutes last week at businesses in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Police said three people in a black Kia Seltos robbed three businesses in Logan Square early Friday morning.

The robberies happened between 4:10 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Fullerton Avenue, the 2200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, and the 2200 block of North Washtenaw Avenue.

In each of the robberies, three people pulled up to the business in a black Kia Seltos. Two men wearing dark clothes and ski masks got out of the Kia, went into a business, and demanded money at gunpoint. After taking cash drawers from the registers, they got back in the waiting getaway car and took off.

Police had only a vague description of the suspects, and asked anyone with information on the robberies to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.