Surveillance video shows father and son killed in shooting outside their Chicago jewelry store

Chicago police are searching for the shooter who killed a father and son during a robbery at their family jewelry store over the weekend.

The victims' family said they're devastated. Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and they can't imagine celebrating the holidays without their dad and brother, describing them as hard workers who were taken in a senseless act of violence

There's a growing memorial at the front door of Joyeria Angelo's jewelry store at 3851 W. 26th St., where 63-year-old Faustino Alamo and his 25-year-old son, Luis, were last seen alive on Saturday.

Police said, just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, a man walked into the store, pulled out a gun, and robbed the business before walking back outside. While outside, he got into a fight with Faustino and Luis, shooting them multiple times. Both victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Their family said they had a jewelry shop in west suburban Cicero before opening the Little Village location just two years ago.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moments before and after the shooting. A man wearing a Chicago Blackhawks jersey is seen walking near a white SUV parked on 26th Street across from the jewelry store.

As he gets closer, he appears to slip a hat over his head before walking into the store. Within 15 seconds, he's seen stumbling out of the shop as another man runs out after him, leading to a struggle in the street as cars are driving by.

Moments later, someone else runs out of the store after them. The video shows them all running across 26th Street, moments before 20 gunshots ring out.

Luis' brother said Luis had a license to carry a gun and is usually armed. It was unclear if he had his gun on him at the time of the robbery or if he fired back at the suspect.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information on who is responsible can make an anonymous call to 1-800-535-STOP.